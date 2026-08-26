Operative of Pak-based terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network held in Hailakandi

Guwahati, Aug 26: The Special Task Force of Assam Police has arrested an alleged operative of the Pakistan-based terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) from Hailakandi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The STF had apprehended three other alleged operatives of the group from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts on July 25, they said.

Acting on leads developed from the earlier arrests and subsequent investigation, the STF in a joint operation with the Hailakandi Police nabbed the 21-year-old operative from Ramnathpur area, they said.

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Several documents were seized from his possession during the operation, which is a part of the STF's "sustained investigation and action against extremist and anti-national networks and their operatives", an official said.

According to a government statement, the Shahzad Bhatti Network is a Pakistan-based terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India.

The SBN has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage, it said. (PTI)