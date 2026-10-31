Operation underway to recover bodies from remote chopper crash site in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN, Oct 31: Operations to recover the bodies of the six victims of the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand resumed on Saturday morning, officials said.

Rescue work started at 5 am on Saturday but the recovery from the remote area would be difficult, they said. The operation had been halted on Friday due to darkness, the presence of wild bears and other animals and difficult terrain.

A privately run helicopter carrying pilgrims from Badrinath crashed into a hillside in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, killing all six of its occupants. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was returning from the Badrinath shrine to Dehradun.

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The bodies of the pilot and the five pilgrims from Karnataka were found in the vicinity of the wreckage in Chai village.

The district administration said that on Saturday morning a team from the forest department was also dispatched to the site to recover the bodies.

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the crash, will also be reaching the site on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that orders have been issued to investigate and determine the exact cause of the accident.

"We pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his divine feet and give strength to their families and loved ones, who are going through immense grief and trauma during this difficult time," Dhami said.

Prateek Jain, CEO, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) told PTI on Saturday, "The bodies were found but the recovery is difficult due to the terrain. The mortal remains will be brought to Chamoli district headquarters via a trek and after post-mortem examination, it will be brought to Dehradun."

When asked about permission for flying despite an alert issued by IMD, Jain said, "We had also issued an advisory but that is in the scope of investigation now."

On Friday, officials had informed that after recovery, the bodies will be brought to Joshimath town where post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also said that its team has been dispatched to Dehradun to conduct a preliminary and regulatory assessment of the accident. (PTI)