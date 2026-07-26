Dras, Jul 26: Operation Sindoor clearly demonstrated what will be the fate of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath said here on Sunday, asserting that the country can respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination".

In his address at the Kargil War Memorial here, he also slammed Pakistan for making terrorism a "part of its state policy", and said there will be no talks with Pakistan other than on Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK), which is a "part of India illegally occupied" by it.

The occasion was the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, with Singh describing India's victory in the Kargil war in 1999 as "a diamond studded in the crown of Bharat Mata".

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The defence minister recalled the Operation Sindoor conducted in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces dealt a severe blow to the backers and supporters of terrorism, he said.

"Operation Sindoor made it clear what the fate will be of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism," Rajnath said.

He asserted that India and its armed forces have the capacity to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination".

"Any evil step towards the sovereignty and integrity of India will meet with the same fate," the defence minister said.

At a time when India is designing ships, Pakistan is busy engaging in terror design, he said.

"While we are finding new ways of innovation, Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration," the defence minister said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay, the name given to India's military operation to reclaim the heights of Kargil after Pakistan's infiltration, which culminated on this day in 1999. (Agencies)