VADODARA, Aug 29: Operation Sindoor marked a "very significant shift" in India's approach towards Pakistan as the strikes targeted not only terrorist hideouts near the border but also their supporters deep inside the neighbouring country, former Army chief General M M Naravane said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a private event in Vadodara to promote the start-up ecosystem, he said the operation, carried out following the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago, demonstrated that those providing support to terrorists could not escape Indian action regardless of where they were located.

"Operation Sindoor, which took place after the Pahalgam attack, was a very necessary action," said Naravane, who had served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff.

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Earlier, India's military response had largely been focused on terrorist hideouts located close to the border, he said, referring to earlier terror attacks, including in Uri and Pulwama.

"Previously, whenever such attacks occurred -- like after Uri, and Balakot strikes after Pulwama -- we were mostly targeting terrorist hideouts close to the border.

"But this time, the strikes carried out targeted their supporters and those who provide them backing, wherever they may be -- not just near the Line of Control, but deep inside Pakistan, in Muridke and Bahawalpur, from where they receive this support," said general Naravane (retd).

He said India demonstrated that those providing support to terrorism "anywhere cannot escape".

"As our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said, 'we will enter their territory and eliminate them', and there will be no protection for them. So, this was a very significant shift in our modus operandi," the former Army chief said.

Asked about reports that Pakistan had become more active in the Sir Creek sector and was carrying out "Operation Ababil", general Naravane (retd) said such activities happen, adding that he did not have complete information about the reported operation.

"These kinds of activities keep happening. I don't have complete information about this right now since I am retired," he said.

However, Indian armed forces remained vigilant and would take appropriate action if required, he added.

"I would like to say that whatever activity takes place, our forces always keep a close watch on it. There is nothing to panic about, and whatever action needs to be taken, appropriate action will be taken at the right time," the former Army chief said.

Asked whether Pakistan was capable of taking on India, the former general said, "In my opinion, no."

On India-China relations, general Naravane (retd) said the recent talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi should be viewed in the context of the long-standing boundary dispute between the two countries.

He said the meeting was the 25th round of Special Representative-level talks and was not taking place for the first time.

"This discussion that took place -- the 25th round of Special Representative-level talks between Ajit Doval from our side and Foreign Minister Wang Yi from China -- is not happening for the first time," he added.

He said the key point to keep in mind is that there is a boundary dispute between India and China.

"Exactly where the boundary lies has not been clearly demarcated either on maps or on the ground. It is because of this lack of demarcation that occasional disputes arise between India and China," the former Army chief added.

On the proposed theatre commands, General Naravane (retd) said the discussion on theatreisation of the armed forces had begun after the Kargil War and that it was not a new concept.

"The discussion on theaterisation first began after the Kargil War. It has already been 25 to 26 years since then. Theaterisation is not a new concept; it is a continuous process and an evolution," he said.

The former Army chief further said there was broad agreement to establish theatre commands in India in view of rapidly changing modern warfare and shorter decision-making cycles.

Everyone agrees that such theatre commands should be established in India as well, he said.

"Considering the way the nature of modern warfare is transforming and decision cycles are becoming progressively shorter, it is essential that we move toward theaterisation as expeditiously as possible," the former Army chief said. (Agencies)