Rajouri, Jun 27: Operation Sheruwali has entered its 36th day and continues in the forested areas of the Dorimal Forests of the Gambir Mughlan Rajouri district. Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other security agencies, remain actively engaged in the ongoing operation.

'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

A massive search and surveillance operation is underway, with security personnel maintaining a high level of alertness in the area. All participating agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the operation achieves its objectives.

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Officials said that the operation is still in progress and security forces continue to dominate the area through extensive searches and monitoring. Additional security measures remain in place to prevent any untoward incident.

The operation will continue until the area is thoroughly sanitised and all objectives are achieved, officials added. (Agencies)