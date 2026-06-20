Rajouri, Jun 20: Operation Sheruwali entered its 29th consecutive day on Saturday in the dense forests of the Gambir Mughlan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Security forces have intensified cordon and search operations across the challenging terrain, which is characterised by steep slopes and dense vegetation.

Despite the difficult conditions, troops remain on high alert, employing surveillance and area domination tactics to monitor and track suspected movements. The prolonged operation underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to ensure peace and stability in the border district.

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Operation Sheruwali is a large-scale multi-agency counter-terrorism mission launched in late May to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators believed to be hiding in the rugged mountainous terrain of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector. (Agencies)