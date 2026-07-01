Rajouri, Jul 1: Operation Sheruwali entered its 40th day on Wednesday, with security forces continuing an extensive search operation in the forested areas of Dorimal in the Gambir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The operation is aimed at tracking down terrorists believed to be hiding in the area. Security forces remain actively engaged in the anti-terror operation, maintaining a strong presence across the forest terrain.

Search and surveillance operations are continuing across the designated areas with the support of advanced equipment and coordinated ground operations.

Advertisement

'Operation Sheruwali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

While the operation remains underway, all participating forces are on the job, carrying out extensive searches to ensure the safety and security of the region. Officials have stated that the operation will continue until its objectives are fully achieved.

The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri. (Agencies)