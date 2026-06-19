Rajouri, Jun 19: Operation Sheruwali entered its 28th day on Friday in the dense Dorimal forests of the Gambir Mughlan area in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, making it one of the longest ongoing counter-terror operations in the region.

Security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across the challenging forest terrain. The operation is being carried out in the rugged and densely forested hills of Dorimal, where steep slopes, rocky mountains, and thick vegetation continue to pose significant challenges to troops on the ground.

Despite the difficult conditions, security personnel remain on high alert and are conducting extensive searches in the forest belt to track down any suspicious movement. Additional surveillance and area domination measures are also continuing as part of the operation.

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The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri. Search operations in the Dorimal forest area are continuing.

'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain. (Agencies)