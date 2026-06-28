Openly support movement for 'liberation' of Krishna Janambhoomi: Adityanath

HATHRAS (UP), June 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday challenged Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to openly support a movement for the "liberation" of the Krishna Janmabhoomi on the lines of the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, while attacking him over his remarks on Ayodhya.

Adityanath's remarks came a day after Yadav said that people's faith has been played with in view of the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and if his party is voted to power, they would develop Ayodhya into an "inimitable" sacred city.

Addressing a public meeting here, Adityanath said, "Akhilesh ji, Ayodhya has already been transformed by Lord Ram's devotees. Don't worry about it. Repent, visit Ram Lalla once, at least that will bring you some wisdom. Now prepare so that we can also do something for Lord Krishna."

Yadav is yet to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Adityanath further challenged the SP chief, saying, "Akhilesh ji, now talk about Mathura. If you are truly trying to present yourself as religious, then speak openly about Mathura, Vrindavan and Krishna Janmabhoomi. Say that, just like the Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement, a campaign should also be launched for the liberation of Krishna Janmabhoomi."

Adityanath asserted that "Lord Krishna's birthplace also deserves respect" and alleged that the opposition lacked the courage to speak on the issue.

There is a legal dispute concerning the Krishna Janambhoomi.Hindus claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura has been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The chief minister also criticised Yadav's statement on Ayodhya, saying, "You say your government will make Ayodhya a religious city. What religious city will you make? Look at your own history. It was your party's government that fired on Ram devotees."

He added that Ayodhya had regained its identity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the efforts of Ram devotees and said the city did not need the Samajwadi Party's endorsement.

The SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations received by the Ram Janambhoomi trust in Ayodhya, triggering a political row.

The Trust denied the allegations, asserting that its accounts are transparent and regularly audited.

The Uttar Pradesh Government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the allegations. Based on the SIT's findings, an FIR was registered, and several people have been arrested. The probe is underway. (PTI)