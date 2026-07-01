Open T10 Cricket tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 30: The Open T10 Cricket Tournament commenced with enthusiasm at Thannamandi, drawing a large gathering of players, sports lovers and local residents. The tournament was formally inaugurated by Principal of Government Degree College (GDC) Thannamandi, Shamim Azad Malik, who attended the event as the chief guest and declared the competition open.

Addressing the participants, Malik underlined the significance of sports in the overall development of youth, saying that games help instil discipline, teamwork, fitness and the spirit of fair play. He urged the participating teams to compete with dedication and uphold the values of sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

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The tournament has attracted participation from 32 teams representing different areas, making it one of the largest cricket events organised in the region. Organisers have announced a cash prize of Rs 35,000 for the winning team, while the runners-up will receive Rs 15,000.

The inaugural function was attended by players, sports enthusiasts, members of the organising committee and local residents, who expressed enthusiasm over the start of the tournament. The organisers said the event aims to provide a competitive platform for budding cricketers to display their talent while encouraging healthy competition, unity and brotherhood among the youth.

The tournament will continue over the coming days with several league and knockout matches. Cricket enthusiasts from Thannamandi and adjoining areas are expected to witness the action as teams compete for the coveted title and attractive cash prizes.