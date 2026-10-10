Open drawing competition held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Vivek Chess Academy organized its first open Jammu drawing competition, with 17 participants showcasing their creativity and artistic skills in different categories of painting and drawing.

The judging panel comprised Vivek Bharti, Director and Coach of Vivek Chess Academy; Sanjeev Sharma, senior sports journalist; and Poonam Gupta, a senior citizen. Each judge awarded marks out of 200, with a maximum of 600 points available to each participant. The winners were declared on the basis of the highest scores.

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Eight-year-old Manushree Nischal secured the first position for her beautiful painting and received a cash prize of Rs 1,000, a trophy and a drawing set. Yashwina Sharma won the second position and was awarded Rs 500, a medal and a drawing set, while Naisha Handoo bagged the third position with a cash prize of Rs 300, a medal and a drawing set.

Triyansh Verma received the consolation prize of Rs 200, a trophy and a drawing set.