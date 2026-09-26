JAMMU, Sep 26: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday accused the BJP of seeking to undermine the elected government and warned that any attempt to interfere with its functioning would amount to a "murder" of democracy and the Constitution.

He questioned what right BJP MLAs had to demand dismissal of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government and asserted that it has been elected by the people and not the BJP.

"If anyone can dissolve us, it is only those who elected us," Choudhary told reporters after reviewing the progress of the ongoing works at the new legislative assembly complex here.

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BJP MLAs led by Sham Lal Sharma on Friday demanded the immediate dismissal of the Abdullah-led government, alleging that its recent moves are aimed at reviving an earlier political arrangement and challenging the constitutional framework.

Sharma accused the National Conference government in the Union territory of attempting to overrun its constitutional domain by moving a resolution in the assembly that, he claimed, sought to revive issues related to autonomy and the pre-1953 constitutional arrangement.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand, which was raised shortly after the chief minister moved the resolution demanding full statehood restoration in the assembly, the deputy chief minister asked Sharma how can (they) dismiss the government elected by the people?

“…this means you want to resort to hooliganism and use force and coercion. That is exactly what we have been saying — that the BJP resorts to such tactics,” Choudhary said, adding that any attempt by the BJP to interfere with the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir government or “block our freedom would amount to an assault on democracy and the Constitution”.

He also accused the BJP of being “anti-democracy, anti-constitutional and anti-public”, alleging that its actions and statements were against the interests of the people.

“When you oppose a government elected by the people, you are going against those who voted for it,” he said, adding that such conduct amounted to “treason”.

Choudhary also hit out at the BJP over its performance in the ongoing autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, saying his government wanted to work, but the opposition party was more interested in political confrontation.

“They kept saying, we will corner them. But what did they actually corner? Instead, they themselves ended up in trouble after coming to the assembly,” he said.

Challenging the BJP to account for its work during the first three days of the assembly proceedings, Choudhary alleged that the party had failed to raise issues concerning the public.

“If the BJP is honest, let it tell us what work it has done in the last three days of the assembly session in the interest of the people,” he said, accusing the party of carrying “bundles of lies”.

He alleged that while the BJP could attempt to corner the government on social media, it had failed to do so on the floor of the house, where issues could be debated through the constitutional process.

On the issue of restoration of statehood, Choudhary alleged that the absence of statehood had weakened the ability of ordinary people to have their grievances addressed.

He accused the BJP of using police and resorting to what he termed “hooliganism” against the poor, shopkeepers and journalists, alleging that shops were demolished and journalists attempting to publish reports critical of the government were subjected to pressure.

“If statehood is restored, I can say with confidence that these things will not continue,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also alleged that people from different sections of society — including journalists, employees, farmers and students — were being prevented from speaking freely.

“If it were up to the BJP, they would impose Army rule across the entire country,” he said, while alleging that the party’s approach amounted to “hooliganism”. (Agencies)