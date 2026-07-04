Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Only Registered Amarnath Pilgrims to Receive RFID Cards, Undertake Yatra: Div Com Kashmir

Only Registered Amarnath Pilgrims to Receive RFID Cards, Undertake Yatra: Div Com Kashmir

    Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Saturday said that only registered pilgrims will be issuedRadio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards and allowed to undertake the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, in compliance with the Supreme Court-mandated daily ceiling...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:48 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Saturday said that only registered pilgrims will be issuedRadio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards and allowed to undertake the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, in compliance with the Supreme Court-mandated daily ceiling on the number of devotees.Speaking to reporters, Garg said the RFID system has been implemented to ensure efficient monitoring of pilgrims and smooth management of the Yatra. He stressed that only those possessing valid registration and RFID cards will be permitted to proceed towards the Holy Cave Shrine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner