Only Registered Amarnath Pilgrims to Receive RFID Cards, Undertake Yatra: Div Com Kashmir

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Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Saturday said that only registered pilgrims will be issuedRadio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards and allowed to undertake the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, in compliance with the Supreme Court-mandated daily ceiling on the number of devotees.Speaking to reporters, Garg said the RFID system has been implemented to ensure efficient monitoring of pilgrims and smooth management of the Yatra. He stressed that only those possessing valid registration and RFID cards will be permitted to proceed towards the Holy Cave Shrine.