Only PM Modi, HM Shah Can Take Decision On Restoring Statehood To J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can take a decision on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The decision on restoration of statehood can be taken by only two persons – the prime minister and the home minister. That is why we held the protest for statehood in Delhi," Abdullah told reporters in Anantnag district.

The chief minister was responding to a reported statement by Leader of Opposition in J-K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, claiming that neither statehood nor Article 370 will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

"He issues 10 statements every day. I don't have so much free time. I don't think they (Modi and Shah) will consult him on these issues," Abdullah said.

He also said that Sharma will one day wake up from sleep and read in the newspapers that statehood has been restored.

Abdullah, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary and Forest Minister Javed Rana, visited the Halmulla cricket bat manufacturing hub in Anantnag to interact with the bat manufacturers' association.

"They had three main demands, and we have promised to find a way for all three. Their major demand is ensuring the supply of raw material, which is under stress," he said.

The chief minister said while a large number of willow trees were cut around the Wullar Lake, no fresh plantation is allowed there due to a high court order.

Another major demand is uninterrupted supply of electricity to the bat manufacturing units, he said.