Online registration mandatory for Amarnath Yatris ; quota full till July 9: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today appealed to all pilgrims undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra to strictly adhere to their online registration schedule, stating that the registration quota has already been exhausted up to July 9.

Addressing a press conference along with IGP Jammu BS Tuti, the Divisional Commissioner said that more than 12,000 tokens have already been issued to pilgrims, while over 26,000 devotees have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the first two days of the Yatra, which commenced on July 2 from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp.

Advertisement

Ramesh Kumar said that, in accordance with the daily ceiling mandated by the Supreme Court, only a limited number of pilgrims can be allowed to proceed each day. Consequently, on-the-spot Tatkal registration is extremely limited, and unregistered pilgrims may face considerable inconvenience.

“Compliance with the daily ceiling is mandatory for the safety of pilgrims and the smooth conduct of the Yatra,” he said.

He noted that advance registration had been made available well before the commencement of the pilgrimage through designated bank branches across the country and online platforms. Most devotees had already availed themselves of this facility, making it impossible to accommodate the large number of unregistered pilgrims arriving in Jammu under the Tatkal registration system.

The Divisional Commissioner urged pilgrims without prior registration to wait patiently for their allotted date and undertake the pilgrimage only on the date assigned by the administration.

“No pilgrim will be permitted to travel before the registered date. Pilgrims who have reached Jammu without registration are requested to wait for their turn,” he said.

Assuring that every genuine devotee would get an opportunity to undertake the pilgrimage, he emphasized that the Yatra would be conducted strictly in accordance with the prescribed procedure and available capacity.

He also appealed to pilgrims to maintain discipline and cooperate with the administration to ensure the safety and convenience of all participants.

Highlighting the arrangements made for the pilgrimage, Ramesh Kumar said the Yatra is progressing smoothly, with comprehensive facilities including healthcare units, rest shelters, filtered drinking water, disaster management teams and adequate lighting along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

“Jammu administration in collaboration with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board are making every effort to accommodate all genuine devotees, but they must wait for their turn and complete the registration process beforehand,” he reiterated.