Online refresher course in Commerce & Management begins at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), University of Jammu, in collaboration with The Business School (TBS), JU, today inaugurated a two-week online refresher course in Commerce and Management on the theme "Workplace Happiness, Mental Health and Well-being".

The programme, being conducted in online mode till July 25, 2026, is spread over 12 days, 4 sessions on each day of 1.5-hour duration. The course has witnessed an overwhelming response from faculty members representing universities and colleges from across the country.

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Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies, JU, was chief guest of the inaugural session. In her talk, she emphasized that the true foundation of workplace happiness lies in an individual's ability to embark on an inward-looking journey.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra stressed that professional success is often measured through external achievements but on the contrary genuine happiness, peace of mind, and personal fulfilment emerge from self reflection, and continuous improvement. She encouraged the participants to make self introspection an integral part of their daily lives, stating that every educator should begin each day by pondering on their duty and responsibilities towards students and society. She also remarked that teaching is not merely about dissemination of knowledge but a lifelong commitment to nurturing ethical values, compassion, integrity, and excellence.

Prof Amisha Gupta, Director of The Business School and Course Coordinator, stated that the two-week refresher course has been carefully designed to provide participants with contemporary knowledge and practical insights in the areas of Commerce and Management.

Prof Sundeep K Pandita, Director, Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, JU, highlighted the transformative role of teachers in shaping society and encouraged participants to adopt well-being practices that promote emotional balance, mindfulness, stress management, and a healthy work-life integration, enabling them to create positive and inclusive learning environments.

Dr Saloni Devi, Co-Coordinator of the course, presented formal vote of thanks.