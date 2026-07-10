Online booking opens for Raahi: Hop Jammu bus service

Excelsior correspondent

JAMMU, JULY 09: District Administration Jammu, in collaboration with Jammu Smart City Limited, today announced that online booking for the Raahi: Hop Jammu bus service has gone live. Visitors can book tickets through the official portal: https://jammu-bus-ticketing-system.streamlit.app/

The Hop-On Hop-Off service will operate on four dedicated routes Tirath Line, Chenab Line, Sarhad Line and Fun Line — to explore religious, heritage and cultural landmarks.

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Tirath Line (₹200 per person per day) connects Tawi River Front to religious sites including Bahu Fort, Bawe Wali Mata Temple, Bagh-e-Bahu, Moh Maya Temple, Tirupati Temple, Amar Mahal, Ranbireshwar Temple and Raghunath Temple.

Chenab Line (₹250 per person per day) travels along the Chenab belt, covering Akhnoor Fort, Jia Pota Ghat, Pandav Gufa, Gurudwara Tapo Asthan Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji, Kameshwar Temple and Ambaran.

Sarhad Line (₹250 per person per day) covers Suchetgarh Border, Octroi Post, Ranbir Singh Pura Heritage Railway Station and Gharana Wetland.

Fun Line (₹200 per person per day) links Bahu Fort, Bagh-e-Bahu, Aquarium, Bawe Wali Mata Temple, Amar Mahal and Jambu Zoo.

Buses will ply at scheduled intervals throughout the day from Tawi River Front, which serves as the central boarding and dispatch point for all four lines.

Passengers must book tickets online through the official portal and present their confirmation at the Tawi River Front counter on the day of travel to collect a boarding ticket. Boarding is available exclusively from Tawi River Front and will not be permitted without a valid ticket.

Travellers must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure, carry a valid photo ID, cooperate with staff and use designated waste bins.

Entry tickets for Amar Mahal Museum and Jambu Zoo are not included in the bus fare and must be purchased separately.

Amar Mahal Museum remains open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (closed on Mondays), while Jambu Zoo operates from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (closed on Tuesdays).

For the Sarhad Line, the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Suchetgarh Border is held only on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 pm onwards.