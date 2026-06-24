One Rescued, Three Missing After Car Plunges Into Drass River In Kargil

Kargil, Jun 24: One person was rescued while three others remain missing after a vehicle plunged into the Drass River near Marpoochoo in the Drass sector of Kargil district on Wednesday.

Officials said a Fronx vehicle bearing registration number LA01-4920 met with an accident and fell into the river. Four persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The rescued occupant has been identified as Agha Syed Baqir, son of Syed Muslim, a resident of Lankerchay, aged about 35 years. He was rescued from the river and shifted for medical attention.

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The missing persons have been identified as Sajad Hussain, son of Haji Abbas, a resident of Lankerchay, aged about 26 years; Hasina Banoo, daughter of Mehmood Hussain, a resident of Gato Lankerchay, aged about 25 years; and Sogra Banoo, daughter of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Gato Lankerchay, aged about 23 years.

Soon after the accident, rescue teams and local authorities launched a search operation in the river to trace the missing occupants.

Officials said efforts were continuing despite challenging river conditions, with teams carrying out searches along the river course.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident were awaited. (KNT)