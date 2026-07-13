One person booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 12; J&K police Kathua under the overall supervision of SSP Kathua, today executed the PIT-NDPS warrant duly issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu against one habitual criminal and lodged him at District Jail Bhaderwah.

Police said on Saturday a team of Police Station (PS) Hiranagar led by SHO PS Hiranagar under the guidance of SP Operations, Kathua & SDPO Border, Kathua today executed the warrant in respect of one person namely Sajid Hussain, son of Junaid Ali of Garha Kamad tehsil Hiranagar district Kathua who was habitual criminal/drug peddler involved in possession and transportation of narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances in different NDPS cases within Kathua district.

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He has a history of criminal activities related to drug peddling, with two cases registered against him under FIR No 124/2025 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act of PS Rajbagh and FIR No. 41/2026 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act of PS Hiranagar, police said .

A detention warrant under Prevention of Illicit Trafficiking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances PIT-NDPS Act- 1988 was issued against him by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, police said.

In order to prevent the illegal activities in drug trafficking in the district, "Dossier" was prepared against the accused person and sent to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu for his detention under PIT-NDPS Act- 1988. Accordingly Divisional Commissioner, Jammu issued a detention warrant against the accused person under the PIT-NDPS Act. Accordingly, the warrant has been executed and he has been lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah.