'One Officer, One Model School' system to strengthen quality education in Bihar: Samrat

PATNA, Aug 20 : Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary opn Thursday directed officials to Education Department to effectively implement the 'One Officer, One Model School' system by directly linking officials with individual schools so that problems could be identified and resolved within a stipulated timeframe.

Chairing a review meeting of the Education Department, Choudhary emphasised modern facilities, quality teaching and improved academic outcomes in government schools. He directed that the state's model schools, known as Saraswati Vidya Niketan, should be operated effectively and developed as institutions with distinct standards of academic excellence and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister ordered regular reviews and inspections of academic arrangements, availability of teachers, student attendance and the quality of teaching in model schools. He also called for surprise inspections of schools.

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Choudhary said the quality of a school could not be assessed based on infrastructure and that effective teaching and the overall development of students were equally important.

He directed that parent-teacher meetings be organised every three months in model schools to facilitate regular interaction between teachers and parents regarding students' academic progress and requirements.

The Chief Minister also stressed greater interaction with alumni of model schools so that their achievements, experiences and guidance could benefit current students.

He directed officials to ensure that talented students studying in government schools received adequate guidance and academic resources for competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Calling for making the Bihar School Examination Board's e-learning and 24x7 interactive digital learning platforms more effective, he said digital platforms should be used extensively to provide students with quality study material, guidance from subject experts and modern educational resources.

(UNI)