Finance, Law Deptts’ concurrence still awaited

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 22: While the Government talks of austerity, fiscal discipline and judicious utilisation of public money, its own machinery has failed to regulate the use of official vehicles. The 'One Officer One Car Policy', intended to end multiple vehicle entitlements and curb misuse, is yet to be notified even after the expiry of the 15-day deadline set by the Legislative Assembly Speaker.

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On September 30, 2026, the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather had directed the Government to finalise and notify the policy within 15 days after taking serious note of the prolonged delay during the Autumn Session of the Legislative Assembly.

The direction followed a status report presented by the then Transport Minister, who informed the House that the Transport Department would undertake necessary inter-departmental consultations and complete the requisite formalities for finalisation of the policy.

"The matter should not be allowed to remain pending any further. The complaints regarding misuse of public resources are a matter of serious concern and underscore the need for clear and updated rules governing the entitlement and use of Government vehicles", the Speaker had stated. He had even termed the use of multiple Government vehicles beyond the prescribed entitlement as misuse of public resources.

"However, the position remains largely unchanged. The consultations with the Finance and Law Departments are still pending", official sources told EXCELSIOR, adding "unless this exercise is completed, the much needed policy cannot be notified by the State Motor Garages".

While acknowledging the urgent need for a new and stringent policy to prevent misuse of Government vehicles, sources maintained that the proposed framework would strictly enforce the principle of one officer, one vehicle.

"Certain officers posted in the Civil Secretariat will also have to share Government vehicles. There will be provisions for strict action against those who violate the policy or use official vehicles for purposes other than official duties", they said while quoting some provisions of the draft policy.

They further informed that the proposed policy would clearly specify the categories of officials entitled to use hooters, thereby seeking to regulate their use and prevent unauthorised display of official privilege.

"The need for such stringent provisions is underlined by the manner in which several Government vehicles are allegedly being used beyond their authorised official purpose", sources said, adding "use of Government vehicles for personal visits, particularly during early morning and evening hours, when official activity in Government offices is generally limited, can be easily seen in Jammu and Srinagar".

They further said, "several vehicles are being used by drivers for their personal errands or for transporting family members of officers to whom these vehicles have been allotted exclusively for official duties. Such instances raise serious questions about the monitoring mechanism governing the use of official vehicles and the accountability of those responsible for ensuring compliance with prescribed rules".

"Every unnecessary journey translates into expenditure on fuel, maintenance and other operational costs, all of which are ultimately borne by the public exchequer. At a time when the Government is expected to exercise financial prudence and rationalise expenditure, allowing official vehicles to be used for private purposes defeats the very principle of responsible public administration", sources further said.

The proposed policy is expected to address several long-standing shortcomings in the existing arrangement, particularly the entitlement of officers to multiple vehicles, the sharing of vehicles among certain categories of officials and the use of Government vehicles for non-official purposes.

The existing State Car Policy was promulgated through Government Order No. 02-TR of 2015 dated January 12, 2015. However, despite the passage of more than a decade, the Government has not notified the proposed updated framework intended to bring greater clarity and discipline to the system of allotment and use of official vehicles.

"The continued delay is particularly significant in view of the assurance given in the Legislative Assembly and the Speaker's specific time-bound direction. The administration's reliance on pending departmental consultations raises the question as to why an exercise considered necessary for years has still not been completed", sources said.