One Non-Local Worker Killed, Another Injured in Terror Attack in Kulgam

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One non-local worker was killed and another sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire on them in the Kellam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening.According to officials, the terrorist targeted two non-local labourers in Kellam, leaving both critically injured. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.While one of the injured workers succumbed to his injuries, the other was referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, for advanced treatment. His condition is stated to be serious.