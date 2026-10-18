Vanshika Mahajan

Uniform Civil Code is a very debatable topic in recent times in India . Uniform Civil Code means One Nation One Law. Article 44 enshrined under Part IV of the Constitution of India mandates that "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India". The very aim of the Uniform Civil Code is to promote Equality and Non Discrimination and also promote Secularism. Uniform Civil Code also broadens the aspect of Right to Equality and Non Discrimination which are Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India to every individual who is a national of India without any discrimination.

Uniform Civil Code had its presence since when the constitution of India was being drafted by the drafting committee headed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as regarding Uniform Civil Code debates were held by the constituent assembly and it was decided by the constituent assembly with 5:4 majority that Uniform Civil Code will be a part of the Constitution of India not in the form of Fundamental rights but in the form of Directive Principles of State Policy . Directive Principle of State Policy are set of guidelines that direct the Government on how to create laws and policies for social and economic welfare .

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Uniform Civil Code which is a Directive Principle of State Policy have paved the way for its implementation in today's India. Implementation of Uniform Civil Code is a part of BJP Government's manifesto. The Government is making the public aware about the uniform civil code yet to be implemented at the Central level. Whereas recent Central Government's efforts towards implementation of Uniform Civil Code are tremendous and appreciable. Goa and Daman and Diu already operate under Uniform Civil Code , whereas recently Uniform Civil Code was implemented in several BJP ruled states namely Uttarakhand , Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat ,which is a step forward for implementation of Uniform Civil Code at central level . In India, a nation with diversity, it is a challenge to implement Uniform Civil Code at central level alongside accommodating diversity. To curb the challenge BJP Govt has taken an initiative by implementing Uniform Civil Code alongside accommodating diversity at state level initially with an aim to implement Uniform Civil Code at central level. Recently a statement given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that, BJP led NDA Government plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code in all 21 states under its rule before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. It is an initiative towards the achievement of the aim of the BJP led NDA Government.

Whereas West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that his government will implement the Uniform Civil Code in west Bengal within six months and its implementation will focus primarily on introducing stringent laws against love jihad , land jihad and forced religious conversions.

Supreme Court has repeatedly described Uniform Civil Code as a Constitutional ambition and the most effective solution for addressing discriminatory personal laws, while maintaining that enacting it is the responsibility of the legislature rather than the judiciary. Accordingly the implementation of Uniform Civil Code is of utmost importance as recognized by the BJP Government and the Supreme Court. Considering the need of the society, the BJP Government has decided that it is the right time for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code. Supreme Court has frequently advocated for legal uniformity to ensure gender justice and equality.

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code does not mean that diverse personal laws will be harmed, but implementation of Uniform Civil Code mean creation of one such law in the nation, which will further ease the legal process. The BJP Government is implementing Uniform Civil Code alongside accommodating diversity initially at state level . Uniform Civil Code also justifies our Fundamental Right of right to equality and will enhance the very scope of our fundamental right of Right to Equality.

The true purpose of Uniform Civil Code is that no citizen of Indian nation shall be deprived of any right and must enjoy freedom and their rights without any discriminations. Uniform Civil Code aims to eliminate various practices which are derogatory and indiscriminatory and against humanity and promotes equality by all means. Uniform Civil Code is must to protect and promote humanity. Humanity is the need of the hour in modern times and accordingly the uniform civil code.

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code is a complex process as religious sentiments of the people are also to be protected alongside maintaining right to equality and non discrimination. But this complexity can be simplified by allowing the people to practice their core religious rituals like solemnization of marriage as per their religion. However the legal consequences of that union such as minimum age of marriage, grounds and procedure for divorce, maintenance , child custody can be governed by single , uniform civil law - which will namely be Uniform Civil Code.

Also indigenous tribal communities are exempted from Uniform Civil Code as such communities are protected by the constitution under schedule VI areas . Recognizing that some communities have deeply distinct socio-cultural structures is vital for maintaining social harmony .

BJP Government has implemented uniform civil code very wisely in different states under its rule where they have preserved diversity and protected religious sentiments alongside maintaining equality and non - discrimination.

Uniform Civil Code will also create uniformity and a sense of unity among the citizens of India. Uniform Civil Code streamlines the judiciary by eliminating complex , overlapping personal laws across different communities and reduces legal loopholes. Uniform Civil Code fosters a shared civic sense and will reduce communal friction caused by distinct , conflicting personal jurisdictions.

(The author is an Advocate)