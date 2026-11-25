Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 24: Continuing its sustained drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Poonch Police achieved another success by apprehending one person and recovering nearly 3.50 grams of heroin (Chitta) from his possession during naka in Surankote area late last evening.

An official said around 8 pm on Monday, a police team from Sub-Division Surankote nabbed a suspected drug peddler during naka near ITI Surankote. During his personal search, a black-coloured polythene packet containing approximately 03.50 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

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The individual was identified as Amir Khan, son of Ghulam Haider, residence of Taranwali, Tehsil Surankote, District Poonch.

Accordingly, FIR No. 372/2026 under Sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Surankote, and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain the source of the recovered contraband and identify any possible links in the drug trafficking network.