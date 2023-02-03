ONE Muthoot launches ‘Gold Loan From Home’ in five cities

BANGALORE (Karnataka) [India], Feb 3: ONE Muthoot, an SBU of Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., recently launched Gold Loan From Home (GLFH) in Mumbai, Kolkata, Trivandrum & Kochi, in addition to its current operations in Bangalore. This is a first-of-its-kind offering from Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. After Bangalore, Gold Loan From Home (GLFH) Comes To Mumbai, Kolkata, Trivandrum & Kochi. A total of 50 plus tier 1 and metro cities are planned to be added by the end of 2023.

The introduction of GLFH gives customers the facility of availing Gold Loans like never before. Through this service, customers can easily apply for and obtain Gold Loans, from the comfort of their own homes. Along with Muthoot FinCorp’s 3600+ branches pan India, customers now have the option to avail Gold Loans From Home in these five cities. The company plans to take this service to 50+ Tier 1 and metro cities by the end of 2023. This unique phygital approach by ONE Muthoot, prioritises customer needs and ensures maximum convenience, security and safety for all.

Chandan Khaitan, Chief Executive Officer, ONE Muthoot , said, “Our vision at ONE Muthoot is to provide a one-stop solution for all financial needs of individuals and MSMEs. We aim to transform the Indian lending sector by using data backed phygital approach. With GLFH, we aim to carry forward the Muthoot Pappachan Group’s (MPG) philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of all our offerings, by providing them with a digital first, easily accessible service.”

He further added, “With our recent city launches for GLFH in Mumbai, Kolkata, Trivandrum and Kochi, we believe that this offering will provide delight to our customers and allow them to use Gold Loan service at their convenience, from the comfort of their homes like never before.”

Bangalore was the first city to pilot GLFH in August 2022. Following its success, ONE Muthoot planned to expand it to four more cities. Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, and Trivandrum are the cities where GLFH is currently available. A total of 50+ Tier 1 and Metro cities are in the pipeline to be added by the end of 2023 according to ONE Muthoot.

With the introduction of GLFH, ONE Muthoot is all set to revolutionise the Indian lending industry and democratise financial inclusion and access for all.

ONE Muthoot , as an SBU of Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., is creating a unique, transparent financial ecosystem through digital products across our services. It is on its way to building a holistic financial ecosystem using the latest digital products for lending, saving and investing, protection and remittances. Gold Loans From Home (GLFH) is the latest offering with more to be added soon.

Muthoot FinCorp is a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue) with 3600 plus branches across the country.

The Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), is among India’s most reputed names in the Financial services industry, with customers in diverse segments like Automotive industry, Financial Services, Hospitality, Alternate Energy, Real Estate, Sports and Precious Metals.

