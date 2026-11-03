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Home / Latest News / One Killed, Two Others Injured After Tata Sumo Skids Off Road In J&K's Ramban

One Killed, Two Others Injured After Tata Sumo Skids Off Road In J&K's Ramban

Ramban, Nov 3: A man was killed and two others injured after a Tata Sumo skidded off the road near Chaka Sarbagni Bus Stand in Ramban on Tuesday morning, officials said. An official said that the vehicle met with an...

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Daily Excelsior
11:10 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Ramban, Nov 3: A man was killed and two others injured after a Tata Sumo skidded off the road near Chaka Sarbagni Bus Stand in Ramban on Tuesday morning, officials said.

An official said that the vehicle met with an accident and skidded off the road while negotiating a curve, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

He said the injured persons had been rescued, while the rescue operation was still underway. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. (KNO)

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