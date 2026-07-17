One Killed, Three SOG Personnel Injured In Firing Incident In J&K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (JK), Jul 17: A man was killed and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured in firing after he allegedly tried to snatch a service rifle here in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

A religious preacher has been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred late Thursday night, the police officials said. The detained person’s link to the incident was not immediately clear.

An SOG team laid an ambush on Thursday along the Jaie-Gandoh road, about 35 km from Bhaderwah town, following reports of suspicious movement in the high-altitude area, a senior officer said.

Advertisement

Around 11.30 pm, the SOG team intercepted a youth who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, he said.

“During the scuffle, an SOG jawan opened fire. The youth sustained bullet injuries, while three police personnel were injured in the incident,” the officer said.

All four of them were taken to the Sub-District Hospital, Bhaderwah, from where they were referred to the Government Medical College, Doda, for specialised treatment. The youth, Aarif Hussain (30) of Cheeka village, succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

A religious preacher has been detained, they said.

As a precautionary measure, additional deployments of the Central Reserve Police Force and police have been made in Bhaderwah town. The Army has launched a search operation in the Jaie area, the officials said. (Agencies)