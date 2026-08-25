Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Labourer Crushed To Death As Bridge Pier Collapses In Jammu

Labourer Crushed To Death As Bridge Pier Collapses In Jammu

Jammu, Aug 25: A labourer from Bihar was crushed to death, while another sustained injuries after a concrete bridge pier collapsed during construction work in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The accident occurred at Jakh...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:08 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Jammu, Aug 25: A labourer from Bihar was crushed to death, while another sustained injuries after a concrete bridge pier collapsed during construction work in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Jakh Morh in Vijaypur area at 10.10 am when the workers were engaged in laying the pier of the bridge under construction, the officials said.

The concrete structure collapsed suddenly, resulting in on-the-spot death of 25-year-old labourer Gotam Sahu.

Advertisement

Another labourer suffered head injuries and was evacuated to hospital, the officials said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated proceedings to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra