Reasi, Sept 14: A person was killed and several others injured after a passenger Matador overturned near the Bakkal Tunnel area of Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

An official said that the Matador, bearing registration number JK14B-2973, was travelling from Bakkal towards Reasi when the accident took place.

He said the vehicle overturned on the road near the tunnel, leaving several passengers injured. “A rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” said the official.

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He said one person was killed while several others sustained injuries. The exact number of injured and their condition was not immediately known.

Police have taken cognizance and initiated necessary proceedings. (KNO)