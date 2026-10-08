One Killed, 8 Others Injured In Ramban Road Mishap

Ramban, Oct 7: One person died and eight others were injured in a tragic road accident at Senabati-Chounthan road in Ramban district on Wednesday night.

Officials said that a Tata Sumo vehicle met with an accident at around 9:00 PM yesterday on the Senabati–Chounthan Road, resulting in injuries to eight persons and death of one person on the spot.

All the injured were initially shifted to PHC Ukhral for medical attention and subsequently referred to District Hospital Ramban for further treatment.

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The deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh (30) S/o Raj Singh of Chenthan.

The injured include Soni Chand (32) S/o Amarchand R/o Chenthan, Anand Singh (26) S/o Pawan Singh R/o Chenthan, Anil Chand (26) S/o Amarchand R/o Chenthan, Naresh Singh (24) S/o Raj Singh R/o Chenthan, Jatinder Singh (24) R/o Chenthan, Ravinder Singh (24) S/o Dharam Singh R/o Chenthan, Suraj Singh (26) S/o Pyaar Singh R/o Chenthan and Rohit (22) S/o Pyaar Singh R/o Chenthan.

Meanwhile police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is underway.(GNS)