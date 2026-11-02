One killed, 6 injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 1: A 13-year-old boy was killed and six people sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with two mini-buses and an auto-rickshaw in Kalibari area near here on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place at 8.30 am when the driver of a truck, which was on its way from Jammu towards Lakhanpur, lost control and hit the vehicles at the busy Kalibari crossing, the officials said.

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They said a boy identified as Shivam lost his life while seven other persons were injured in the accident.

The injured, including a 10-year-old boy, have been shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Kathua for treatment. The injured included Joginder Singh, 65, son of Sayal Singh of Thoon, Mureed Din, 60, son of Shah Din of Nagrota, Rajinder Singh , 50, son of Gajan Singh of Shivnagar, Rakhi, 42, wife of Kuldeep of Nagri, Divyam, 10 son of Kuleep Kumar of Nagri and Aditya 28, son of Jagdish Singh of Barwal.