One held with intoxicant material

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 25: Police here today arrested a man and recovered some intoxicant material from him.

As per sources, during a Naka checking at Wani Morh, Assar, on NH-244, a pedestrian coming from Assar and moving towards Karmail started to behave suspiciously on noticing cops and tried to flee.

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He was apprehended by a Police team including PSI Amandeep Singh, ASI Himat Raj, Kiran Kumar, SGCT, Mohd Zia, SPO, Surjeet Singh and Driver SPO, Sohan Lal.

During his personal search, approximately 83 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered.

The person disclosed his identity as Gulshan Ahmed, son of Abdul Subhan, resident of Ganota, Tehsil Assar, District Doda.

Accordingly, FIR No. 38/2026 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Assar and investigation of the case has been entrusted to PSI Ajay Verma.