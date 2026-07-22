One held for facilitating foreign terrorists

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 21: Police here today arrested the key accused involved in providing support to foreign terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar.

The arrest was the outcome of investigation into FIR No. 03/2026 registered at Police Station Chatroo under Sections 61(2), 109, 147, 148 of BNS; Sections 13, 16, 18, 19 & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 7/27 of the Arms Act.

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SSP Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, while sharing details stated that following meticulous investigation and targeted operations, cops arrested Mohd Rafiq Naik, son of Ghulam Ali Naik, resident of Dwather, Singhpur, for his alleged involvement in facilitating terrorists.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was acting as the main handler of Saifullah Group in Chatroo area and had allegedly provided active assistance to foreign terrorist group operating in the region.

Further investigation was underway to ascertain the full extent of his involvement, network and his links with foreign terrorist group.

Earlier, Police had arrested Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both residents of Chatroo, Kishtwar, for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorists.