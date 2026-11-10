One dies, 3 hurt in Mendhar accident

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 9: One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident involving a dumper and a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw at Chajla Bridge in Mankote sector of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district on Sunday.

Official sources said a dumper, bearing registration number JK03P-4262, driven by Muhammad Asif Bhat (45), son of Abdul Ghani, resident of Hanjipura, Kulgam, travelling from Mendhar towards Sagra, collided with a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw (E-Rickshaw) bearing registration number JK12E-0749.

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The auto-rickshaw was being driven by Muhammad Mahroof (24), son of Muhammad Sadeeq, resident of Nar, in Mankote, and was travelling from Mankote towards Mendhar.

In the collision, four persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver, sustained injuries. They were immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Mendhar by the local residents for treatment.

One of the injured, identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Muhammad Shabir, resident of Chhajla, later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Mendhar Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.