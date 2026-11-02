One dies, 2 hurt in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 1: One person was killed while two others were injured in a road accident in Bhaga area on Katra- Reasi road today.

Reports said the collision took place at Saldi near Bhaga village on the Reasi-Katra road, between a bus bearing registration number JK02BB 9374 and a Swift D'zire car No. JK20C 2556. One person lost his life while two others sustained injuries in the mishap.

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The deceased was identified as Yashpal Sharma (50), son of Late Bansi Lal, resident of Karua, district Reasi.

The injured were identified as Jatinder Sharma (32), son of Prithvi Nath Sharma and his wife Pooja (31). Both are residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The police has taken cognizance of the matter.