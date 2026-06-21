Baramulla, June 21: One person lost his life while another sustained critical injuries after an Alto car plunged into the River Jhelum at Rajerwani on the Baramulla–Uri National Highway in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the Alto vehicle reportedly went out of control while travelling along the highway and fell into the River Jhelum. Soon after the incident, rescue teams and local authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The occupants were retrieved from the submerged vehicle and shifted to a nearby medical facility. However, one of the occupants succumbed to injuries, while the other was reported to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

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Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.(KNC)