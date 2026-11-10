One booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 9: Kathua police executed the PIT-NDPS warrant duly issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu against one habitual criminal and a repeated offender and he was lodged in Jail, officials said.

They said on Monday a police team of Police Station (PS) Billawar executed the warrant in respect of one accused namely Sandeep Sharma, son of Sat Paul of Banhore tehsil, Mahanpur and district Kathua who was a drug peddler and habitual offender with four NDPS cases registered against him.

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The cases were registered under FIR NO. 68/2019 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act PS Lakhanpur, FIR No 04/2022 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act, 4/25 Arms Act of PS Rajbagh, FIR No. 127/2023 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act of PS Billawar and FIR No. 103/2026 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act also of PS Billawar, officials said.

They said a detention warrant under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances PIT-NDPS Act- 1988 was issued against him by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu vide Order No. PITNDPS-68 of 2026 dated 19/09/2026.

In order to prevent the illegal activities in drug trafficking in the district, “Dossier” was prepared against the accused person and was sent to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu for his detention under PIT-NDPS Act- 1988.

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu issued a detention warrant against the accused person under the PIT-NDPS Act. Accordingly, the warrant has been executed and he has been lodged in the Jail, officials said.