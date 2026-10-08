On MHA’s call, LAB proposes any date from Oct 12-14 for Sub-Committee meet

Apex Body told that talks will be held in Leh

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 7: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has proposed three dates of October 12, 13 and 14 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after being asked by the latter to suggest convenient dates for meeting of the Sub-Committee in the Union Territory of Ladakh for further talks on UT-level body with legislative, financial and executive powers and implementation of parts of Article 371.

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"We have been told that the Sub-Committee meeting will be held in Leh,’’ Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk told the Excelsior.

He said the MHA representatives asked them to suggest dates convenient to them for the Sub-Committee meeting.

"We have proposed three dates of October 12, 13 and 14 which suits us for the meeting. Now, the MHA will decide one of the dates and fix the meeting,’’ he said.

In last month’s Sub-Committee meeting held in New Delhi it was decided that next meeting will be conducted in the Union Territory of Ladakh—either in Leh or Kargil. However, venue of the meeting has now been finalized in Leh.

Sources said the MHA will shortly brief the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) about final date for meeting of the Sub-Committee.

Lakruk said the LAB and KDA will be responding to the queries to nine questions submitted to them by the MHA in last Sub-Committee meeting pertaining to various issues of the UT-level body to be constituted for Ladakh.

"We have finalized our response to all nine questions. The response is joint from both LAB and KDA,’’ he said.

The LAB and KDA leaders are expecting draft of the UT-level body's structure in the Leh Sub-Committee meeting from the MHA. However, the indications are that the draft can take some time but definitely there will be forward movement in talks on finalization of the elected body's broad contours.

In September 9 Sub-Committee meeting in New Delhi, it was decided that there will be direct election to the UT-level body i.e. its representatives will be elected by the people and not by members of seven Autonomous Hill Development Councils.

Sources said the suggestions sought from the LAB pertained only to limited issues and not all powers which the newly-elected UT-level body will have. In September 9, the Ladakh bodies were told that land, culture, heritage, forest, environment and natural resources will be under the UT-level elected body under Article 240.

In May 22 meeting held in New Delhi, the LAB and KDA reached an in-principle understanding with the Government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing Constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G and constitution of UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers.

Later, two more meetings were held by the MHA in Leh in which the issues pertaining to the UT-level body were discussed but the Home Ministry has so far not come out with broad contours of the body like its name, total number of seats, exact powers and other related issues.

The UT administration in Ladakh has already notified seven District Hill Development Councils. Previously, there were two Hill Councils-Leh and Kargil. The district Kargil presently has the elected Hill Council while the Leh Council had completed its term in October last year.