On Dhanteras, DDA opens more  than 400 MIG flats for booking

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched a new 'DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026' on the occasion of Dhanteras, with 445 MIG flats opened for registration on Friday, officials said on Friday.

In Lokanayakpuram, 132 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats are on offer, 296 in Narela's Sector A1-A4 and 17 in Jahangirpuri area.

"The dates for commencement of registration and booking of flats under the scheme will commence on November 6 (on the occasion of Dhanteras) and November 16 respectively. Registration and booking shall be carried out through DDA's Awaas Portal https://eservices.dda.org.in, under the scheme title DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana," an official notification said.

The booking amount for MIG flats is Rs 4 lakh, in addition to Rs 2,500 towards a one-time non-refundable registration fee. Applicants who have already registered on the portal need not register again.

The flats offered range from Rs 43 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore depending on the size and area of the flat. (PTI)