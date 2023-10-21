Omega Seiki Mobility ties up with Honda Power Pack Energy for battery swap technology

MUMBAI, Oct 20: Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID) for implementing battery swap technology in over 10,000 passenger and cargo vehicles in the next two years.

Under this collaboration, HEID, the subsidiary company of Japanese automobile giant Honda Motor, will provide OSM (Omega Seiki Mobility) swappable batteries for its EVs and set up a network of quick interchange stations in Tier-I cities pan-India, OSM said in a statement.

Honda’s battery swap service enables auto rickshaw drivers to swap discharged batteries with fully-charged ones at strategically located battery stations, OSM said, adding that the technology significantly reduces initial EV purchase costs, alleviates concerns about range limitations, and minimizes downtime associated with battery recharging.

“The swappable battery technology represents a paradigm shift, offering unparalleled efficiency and environmental advantages. It perfectly aligns with our vision of rapid, clean, and accessible electric transportation,” said Uday Narang, founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

“In the next two years, we intend to implement Honda’s swap technology in over 10,000 vehicles in both passenger and cargo segments,” he added.

OSM also said its upcoming EV three-wheelers — both cargo and passenger ones — will be equipped with Honda’s intelligent swappable batteries utilising advanced lithium-ion technology.

HEID said it intends to develop an extensive battery swap network, initially in Bengaluru and expanding it to other Tier 1 cities.

The lithium-ion battery technology and know-how that Honda has cultivated over many years in the global four-wheeler market were concentrated in its swappable battery pack, said Tomohide Haraguchi, Vice President of Technology and OEM development at HEID.

“We welcome our collaboration with Omega Seiki Mobility. This safe and reliable lithium-ion battery pack offering will surely accelerate the expansion of OSM’s innovative electric vehicles,” he said. (PTI)