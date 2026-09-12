Omar’s comment detached from reality: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, Tariq Hameed Karra today said that Chief Minister Omar Abndullah's remarks on `Vande Matram' and its legality are detached from reality and therefore, high unfortunate.

Reacting sharply to the comments of Omar Abdullah on `Vande Matram', JKPCC chief said, " Omar Abdfullah Sahib's comment is detached from reality and therefore highly unfortunate."

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"How did the People of Jammu & Kashmir come into the picture when our expectations were clearly and exclusively from the Government of Jammu & Kashmir?

The public has nothing to do with this debate. It is the government that is expected to stand upright. But since Omar Sahib has raised the issue, it begs two questions--Did a single person in Kerala go to jail when its government chose to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at the Independence Day parade?

Second, are we wrong to expect our Hon'ble CM to be equally capable of standing up for secular and inclusive values as the CMs of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and now even Karnataka and Telangana have done by limiting Vande Mataram to first two stanzas at state events?"

"It is also worth putting on record that the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, titled Rang-e-Cinema, was a "state event" organised jointly by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K, and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) - and was inaugurated by the CM Sahab himself. So, who else was or wasn't present is irrelevant - a superfluous detail meant only to distract from the core issue," Karra remarked.