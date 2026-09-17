Omar urges Ladakh leadership not to rely on verbal assurances of Centre

‘Govt making efforts for smooth functioning of Assembly’

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today advised the leadership in Ladakh not to rely merely on verbal assurances from the Central Government.

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Speaking to reporters in Pulwama district, Omar said any major commitment should be formally documented.

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"As a friend and elder brother, I can only give Ladakh's leaders some advice. Please do not believe any promise of the Central Government until they sign it and give it to you. Because, we have become victims of this," he cautioned.

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The Chief Minister said the J&K had also been assured that statehood would be restored after the holding of Assembly elections.

"We were also promised restoration of statehood after elections, but they failed to keep their promise even after two years. Therefore, I would like to request Ladakh and Kargil's leaders to please not believe any verbal promise of the Central Government," he said.

On protests by employees and trainee doctors, the Chief Minister said nobody could be stopped from protesting in a democracy but urged them to choose dialogue.

"I would like to request these people to please take the path of dialogue. Because in the end, it will come out of dialogue," he added.

"We will not be able to talk to you while protesting," he said, adding that the Government would be ready to discuss legitimate demands once the protests ended.

On tourism, Omar said Pulwama had received the "least focus" among Kashmir districts so far, but there was scope to develop it as a tourism destination.

He said some areas of Tral had been discussed for inclusion on the tourism map and that funds had been provided in this year's tourism budget.

"We are ready to give more money because we want to bring Pulwama district on the map of tourism," he said.

On development in Pulwama, the Chief Minister said the district would figure among the first five districts of J&K in terms of execution of work and utilisation of budgetary funds.

"Deputy Commissioner and his team have done a good job. Now I have just told them that the remaining 2-3 months of the work season, they should push a little more and use as much money as possible," he added.

The Chief Minister said projects worth around Rs 100 crore had been inaugurated or their foundations laid in Pulwama, including roads, schools, hospital works, bridges and a dairy processing village.

Later in the evening, Omar told reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of a function that the upcoming seven-day Assembly session will see several issues concerning the people of J&K being raised.

He said that the government is making every effort to ensure the House functions properly and legislators receive satisfactory responses.

The Chief Minister said the Assembly session would have both government legislative business and issues raised by MLAs from the Treasury and Opposition benches.

"There are two types of agendas in the session. One is the government's own business, legislative. That is less in the Union Territory than in the state, but still, there is some legislative business which will be presented to the House by the government," he said.

He said legislators, irrespective of whether they belong to the Treasury or Opposition benches, would get an opportunity to raise questions concerning their respective areas and the people of J&K.

"Some bills and resolutions come, and the government tries to answer these things. It is a seven-day session. Many issues will be brought to the House," he added.

The Chief Minister added that the government would try to run the House properly and ensure that legislators receive satisfactory responses to the issues raised by them.

Asked about reports of charges being imposed on UPI payments, Omar said such charges would not apply to everyone, adding that person-to-person money transfers would not attract a charge.

"First of all, there is no charge on the person-to-person money transfer. After that, there will be no charge on individual consumers until you cross a ceiling," he said.

The Chief Minister said operating the UPI system involved significant costs, but suggested that the Government of India should avoid imposing charges on ordinary people.

"As far as I understand, running this UPI system is not cheap. It takes a lot of money to run it. And the truth is that we do not appreciate what we get for free," he said.

On the issue of water bodies, Omar said the problem is not new and called it a legacy issue that could not be resolved overnight.

"This is not a problem of the last two years. This is a legacy issue. We will not be able to deal with it overnight. But we are working on it," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is working through different schemes to address the issue and protect water bodies.

"We are working on different schemes, whether it is in Saski or other schemes. We are trying to not only save our water bodies, but also increase them," he added.

Meanwhile, works worth Rs 23.12 crore were dedicated to the public through e-inaugurations by Omar in Pulwama including the NTPHC Ratnipora (Rs 2.85 crore), WSS Augmentation at Ratnipora (Rs 5.07 crore), PHC Newa (Rs 2.99 crore), road restoration projects, school infrastructure additions in Rajpora and Tral, the Milk Village at Sangerwani (Rs 3.35 crore), and a major bridge over the Lam Nallah (Rs 4.54 crore).

Foundation stones were also laid by the CM for projects worth Rs 63 crore, encompassing extensive road network upgrades, high-capacity bridges over the Romshi Nallah and Batagund, a pasteurised compost unit at Kakapora, and a ruminant-cum-disease diagnostic centre at Pulwama.

The meeting at Pulwama was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary; Minister for Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare Departments, Sakeena Itoo; Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Departments, Javid Ahmed Dar; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; Members of the Legislative Assembly from Pampore, Hasnain Masoodi; Pulwama, Waheed ur Rehman Parra; Rajpora, Ghulam Mohuddin Mir; and Tral, Rafiq Ahmed Naik; Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, heads of the departments, besides senior officers.