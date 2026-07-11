Omar unveils official merchandise for Kashmir Marathon 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today launched the official merchandise for the Kashmir Marathon 2026, organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department, at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), Srinagar.

The official merchandise, comprising the marathon cap, finisher's medal and racing kit specially designed for participants, was unveiled at a brief function attended by representatives of the media and senior officers of the Tourism Department. The Chief Minister also launched the promotional video for the event.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the marathon is much more than a sporting competition and forms an important part of the government's broader strategy to diversify tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Marathon is an event in itself. We are trying to increase tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Tourism is not limited to destination weddings or conferences. We want to give recognition to the many unique experiences that Jammu and Kashmir offers, including skiing, the gondola, white-water rafting, fishing and other adventure activities," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Government is striving to establish the Kashmir Marathon as one of the country's flagship sporting events on the lines of renowned marathons held in Delhi, Mumbai, Ladakh and other parts of the country.

"The positive message of the marathon is that Kashmir is comfortable, safe and welcoming for everyone. We want people from across the country and around the world to come here, participate and experience Kashmir," he added.

The Chief Minister was informed that the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon will be held in Srinagar on October 25, 2026.

Participants in the half marathon will run through some of Srinagar's most iconic landmarks, including the Jhelum riverfront, Lal Chowk, Dalgate and the scenic Boulevard along Dal Lake. Full marathon runners will continue towards Hazratbal and Kashmir University. The course has been designed with a combination of flat and hilly stretches, featuring an overall elevation gain of approximately 960 metres, offering both a scenic and challenging experience for participants.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Ashish Chandra Verma, Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course, Haris Ahmed Handoo, Director Tourism Kashmir Syed Qamar Sajad, Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta and other senior officers were present on the occasion.