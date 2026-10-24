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Home / Todays story / Omar to meet LG today on Cabinet expansion

Omar to meet LG today on Cabinet expansion

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar tomorrow to inform him about proposed Cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place next week. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am...

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Daily Excelsior
04:06 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar tomorrow to inform him about proposed Cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place next week.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 am at Lok Bhawan, sources said.

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The Cabinet expansion got delayed as the Lieutenant Governor was out of station, they added.

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