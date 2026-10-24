Omar to meet LG today on Cabinet expansion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar tomorrow to inform him about proposed Cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place next week.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 am at Lok Bhawan, sources said.

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The Cabinet expansion got delayed as the Lieutenant Governor was out of station, they added.