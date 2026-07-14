Omar terms BJP legal notice as “love letter”

BJP views me as political force that it can’t ignore: CM

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while calling the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) legal notice, over his allegations of attempted poaching by the saffron party, as "love letter" today said that it shows the party viewed him as a political force it could not ignore.

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Speaking to reporters at the National Conference party headquarters here, Omar said that the letter is evidence that he remains politically significant for the saffron party.

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"I have not been issued any summons. I have received a letter from a lawyer. I consider this a great honour because I am the only politician in J&K who has been bestowed with a love letter like this from the BJP. I consider it a mark of respect that I am obviously a political force that they cannot ignore," he said.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of preferring legal action over political debate. " I could have taken advantage of the privilege and made statements in the assembly that cannot be challenged outside it. But I didn't. I made the point on a political stage expecting that the BJP would respond politically. But they have chosen not to. They have told us that political fights don't matter to them. They would rather settle scores in court," he added.

Omar said the NC would begin sending legal notices to the BJP leaders whom he accused of repeatedly making "unfounded and slanderous allegations" against his party and its leadership.

"Going on now, we will begin the process of sending legal notices to that particular BJP leader and a few others and let's see where this process goes," he said.

The Chief Minister said that they have yet to get permission for the Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, protest for statehood restoration.

"We have applied for the permission. We are awaiting that five-day notice. I believe that sometime by tomorrow or Wednesday morning we should hear from Delhi Police. We are following it up with them," he said.

Omar described the July 13 restrictions imposed in Srinagar as "very saddening." He said it was unfortunate that people who had sacrificed their lives fighting against British rule, autocratic rule and for democracy were no longer being remembered.

The Chief Minister said that J&K at the time was a princely state under British paramountcy and said the Maharaja had accepted British paramountcy.

Omar rejected what he described as attempts to portray the July 13 events solely through the lens of religion. "So, this battle is only seen through the prism of religion. Their martyrdom is being ignored only because they were Muslims and the Maharaja was not. But this battle was not of religion but of principles, democracy and freedom," he added.

"The people who did not allow us to go to Mazar-e-Shuhada are guests for a few days. They are here today and will not be here tomorrow. But the graves of these martyrs were here, are here and will remain here", he said.

The Chief Minister said the NC would continue attempting to pay tribute at the cemetery. "If not today, then tomorrow we will go there again, we will go there, we will offer floral tributes and Fatiha," he said.

Omar rejected the suggestions that restrictions imposed on July 13 were aimed at discrediting his party.

"This discredits the people who make this decision. They are feeling threatened by an assembly of even 150 people. That discredits them, it doesn't discredit us," he said.

The Chief Minister said that it in fact raises questions on the normalcy claims in J&K. "On the one hand we are told that everything is normal but on the ground by these decisions nothing appears to be normal," he said.

Omar also referred to arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, saying the closure of the national highway for pilgrims reflected official concerns about security.

"I don't remember a time when to carry out the Yatra we had to close the National Highway. But this year the NH-44 is closed so that Yatris are able to travel safely. What does that tell you about the security situation?" he asked.