Srinagar, Jul 21: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday offered his condolences on the death of the father of Shaleen Kabra, a senior bureaucrat.

Abdullah prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid his condolences.

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"My deepest condolences to Shri Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, on the sad demise of his father Shri Ramprasad Kabra. I pray to the Almighty to grant strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," he said on X.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, "May the Almighty grant the departed soul eternal peace and give strength to Shri Shaleen Kabra and the entire bereaved family to bear this profound loss." (Agencies)