Omar shuns charge of Finance, Power, Revenue; keeps Tourism, H&UDD

DyCM retains PWD, I&C; Dar is new FM

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today allocated portfolios among eight Ministers of the Jammu and Kashmir Government as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah gave up the charges of significant departments held earlier by him including Finance, Revenue, Power, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Planning Development and Monitoring Department to different Ministers retaining Tourism and Housing and Urban Development as notable among others for himself.

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An official order allocating portfolios among eight Ministers was issued by the Lieutenant Governor tonight.

As charge of Home and All India Services vests with the Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory, Omar held Finance Department after taking oath a little over two years back as the Chief Minister and presented two budgets in the Legislative Assembly for the financial years of 2025-26 and 2026-27. However, he has given up charge of the Finance Department to Javid Ahmed Dar, who will be presenting third budget of the UT for 2027-28 in the Assembly in February-March next year.

Three other significant Departments-Revenue, Power and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs-have also been shunned by the Chief Minister and their charge will now be held by veteran National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar. In addition, Sagar has also been assigned the charge of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) and Election Departments. Charge of the DMRRR was held by Omar while Election Department was earlier vested with Javid Ahmed Dar.

Dar retained Agriculture Production and Cooperative Departments and also got Mining besides the crucial Finance.

However, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, previously held by Javid Ahmed Dar, has now gone to newly inducted Minister Altaf Ahmad Wani (Altaf Kalloo). In addition, Kalloo got the charge of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, which was previously held by Javed Ahmad Rana.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary retained the charge of four out of five Departments which were with him including Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment and Skill Development. However, the charge of Mining Department has been taken from him and given to Javid Ahmed Dar.

Sakeena Masood (Itoo) has retained the charge of Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare Departments. However, School Education and Higher Education Departments earlier held by Itoo have gone to newly inducted woman Minister Shameema Firdous. Besides, Firdous also got charge of the Jal Shakti Department, which was previously with Javed Ahmad Rana.

Javed Rana has been assigned Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Tribal Affairs and Transport Departments. Departments of FCS&CA and Transport were earlier with Satish Sharma, who was yesterday dropped from the Ministry. Rana also held the charge of Forest, Ecology and Environment and Jal Shakti Departments previously.

Another newly inducted Minister Mir Saifullah will hold charge of Planning Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Culture Department, Youth Services and Sports and ARI & Training Department. The PD&MD and Culture Departments were with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier while charge of Youth Services and Sports, ARI & Training Department was held by Satish Sharma.

As per the official order, charge of all those departments, which have not been allocated to any other Ministers, will be held by the Chief Minister. Though Omar’s departments have not been mentioned but Tourism, Housing and Urban Development and General Administration, Hospitality & Protocol, Estates among others remained with him.