Omar should resign if vote theft has happened: LoP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma today said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should resign if there have been discrepancies or vote theft in elections, accusing the National Conference-led Government of corruption and failing to fulfil its promises.

Referring to Omar Abdullah's earlier remarks on the Assembly elections, Sharma said the Chief Minister had described the polls as exceptionally good but was now questioning electoral transparency.

Advertisement

"After the 2024 elections, Omar Abdullah said that fair elections had been held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after independence and that there was no issue with the EVMs. First of all, you have become the Chief Minister, which means you are also a victim of that. Today, he is talking about 'vote chori.' If there have been discrepancies or vote theft has happened, he should resign first and then talk," Sharma told reporters here.

The LoP also accused the Government of failing to fulfil its promises, including providing free water.

"I was reading their (NC) manifesto again yesterday. They also said that they will provide water for free. I had forgotten that we were only asking for 200 units of electricity, we were only asking for 1-Lakh jobs. Yesterday I was reading on Google it also says that they will provide water for free. Where did that go?" he said.

Sharma accused the Government of failing to provide electricity, water, roads and hospitals, alleging that it was using the issue of business rules to divert attention from its shortcomings. Click here to watch video

"This Government of thieves and fraudsters, who are only doing corruption in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

On the issue of business rules, Sharma said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act clearly defines the respective powers of the Union Government and the Union Territory administration. "First of all, I want to make it clear that the Reorganisation Act is a business rule in itself," he said, adding that the Act specified the powers in the UT.

The LoP questioned the need to raise the issue of business rules while accusing the Government of failing to address public concerns. "We are in the opposition, we do not have this direct authority. You are committing theft, you are looting, you are doing corruption in the name of transfer, and then you say you do not have a business rule. This is total fraud," he said

Questioning protests that disrupt public services and businesses in New Delhi, Sharma said people should be allowed to go about their daily activities.

"You want to oppose the Government, you gather 5 lakh people, go, shout, protest, do it in Ramlila Maidan, do it somewhere else in the stadium. What kind of way is this? You want to shut down business on the streets," he said.

He alleged that attempts were being made to create chaos in Jammu and Kashmir and the country, claiming that the protests lacked public support.

"There is no support from the people and the Government will also not allow it," he said.