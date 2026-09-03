Omar rejects LoP’s demand for his resignation

Threats to KPs aimed at creating fear: Farooq

Fayaz Bukhari/Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Sept 2: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demand for his resignation and accused the administration and police of facilitating the saffron party protest while "brutally repressing" his party's.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here, Omar rejected the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma's demand for his resignation.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

"I will not resign for the sake of LoP's happiness. Why should I resign now?" he asked, saying the people of Jammu and Kashmir had given his government a five-year mandate and that it would present its report card to them after completing the term.

The Chief Minister also rejected the allegations of corruption and backdoor appointments made by the BJP against his government.

"If there have been backdoor appointments, then which agency investigated them? If there has been corruption, then the Anti-Corruption Bureau is not under my control. The Crime Branch is not under my control. The CID is not under my control," he said. Click here to watch video

Omar described the allegations as baseless and said his government was trying to rectify problems inherited from the previous administration.

The Chief Minister accused the administration and police of allowing BJP to hold its protest while the NC was denied the same opportunity. "The administration and police are treating the two parties differently," he said.

Omar said the protesting NC leaders and workers were dragged by police and some were injured and had to seek treatment at hospitals.

"No, you saw BJP being allowed to protest and the National Conference not being allowed to protest. That is what you saw today, "he said.

The Chief Minister said BJP leaders were escorted during their protest, while the NC was stopped from protesting outside the BJP office.

"If you want to march on the Chief Minister's residence, you are allowed to. If you want to ghereo the Secretariat, you are allowed to. But if you want to protest outside the BJP's office, that you will not be allowed," he said.

When asked about the recent remarks made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat that Muslims should not be treated as outsiders in India, Omar welcomed it saying that such statements needed to be translated into action.

"It's a very good thing that the RSS chief said that those who consider Muslims to be outsiders or those who consider Muslims to have no place in India, are not true Hindus. But I would like the people of India to act on this," he said.

The Chief Minister cited difficulties faced by Muslims in finding accommodation outside J&K, saying many students and young people working or studying abroad or in other parts of the country face discrimination because of their religion.

On concerns over the possibility of incidents similar to those in Nepal affecting J&K, Omar said his government had been aware of the environmental risks and had funded research.

"You must remember, in my first budget, I had invested money for the research of the GLOF. We did not wait for Nepal. We knew from the beginning that this issue could pose a threat to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today accused the Centre of delaying the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir despite its earlier commitments. He said that his party will continue to fight for the rights of the people and "won't bow down."

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag district, Abdullah said the Centre had promised that the statehood would be restored after delimitation and Assembly elections but has failed to deliver on its commitments.

"They said there would be delimitation, an election, and then statehood. They did not do that," he said.

The NC Chief said his party would continue to work for the people despite the difficult political situation and rejected any suggestion that the party would retreat from its position. "If they think we will bow down, we will not bow down," he said.

Asked whether he wanted to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on restoration of statehood, Abdullah said there was no need for an appeal because the prime minister was already aware of the people's demand.

"He already knows what the people of J&K want. And it is his promise," he said, referring to Modi stated commitment to restore statehood.

The NC Chief questioned the delay in framing business rules for the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying an assurance had been given to the party in January that the rules would be notified within two weeks. "That was in January. Today, we are in September. Where is it?" he asked.

Abdullah accused political opponents of having supported the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and later misleading people by demanding their restoration. "You destroyed it. You were sitting with them. And then you fool people," he accused.

On criticism of the party and the government's decisions, Abdullah said it was easy to criticise but difficult to take decisions and offer solutions. "The point was, it is very easy to criticise. But to correct it, to give a suggestion, is difficult," he said.

On threats to Kashmiri Pandits, Abdullah questioned the source of the threats and alleged that the issue was being used to create fear and delay the restoration of statehood.

"Tell me this. All the officers here are from outside. They are all Hindus," he said, while referring to senior police and civil administration officials. "If the Hindus are getting threats, why aren't they (officers) getting threats?" he asked.

The NC Chief alleged that the threats were part of a conspiracy aimed at preventing Jammu and Kashmir from getting back statehood. "They are trying to keep J&K out of statehood. And they are creating fear. They are spreading this all over the world," he alleged.

Abdullah questioned how such threats could continue if peace had returned and militancy had been brought under control.

"They are saying that peace has come. We have stopped the militancy. Then where is this coming from?" he asked.