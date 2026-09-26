Omar moves statehood resolution with reference to autonomy, special status

Uproar in Assembly by BJP, legislator marshalled out

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a protest by BJP legislators over its reference to the National Conference autonomy and special status resolutions.

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The resolution, moved after Question Hour, called upon the Government of India to restore J&K's full statehood and said the House's demand was in continuity with resolutions passed earlier.

"In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this Resolution be forwarded to the Government of India," the resolution read.

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The Chief Minister, while introducing the resolution, said the demand was for "full statehood", making it clear that his government would not settle for a truncated arrangement.

"We don't want half or quarter statehood, but full statehood," he said.

Omar urged the Legislative Assembly to discuss and pass a resolution seeking restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the people of J&K had been promised a three-step process comprising delimitation, elections and restoration of statehood.

"The process of delimitation happened. Elections took place, and people participated in the elections of their own free will," he said.

Omar said people had turned out to vote even in areas where there had been little expectation of participation after decades, and that they had done so with the hope that statehood would follow the elections.

"We kept waiting. Publicly, privately, in every meeting, in every forum, we reminded the Government of India that you have a promise with the people of Jammu and Kashmir but that promise is not being fulfilled," he said.

Recalling a public function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Omar said he had raised the issue of statehood with him and referred to the Prime Minister's statement that the commitment was not an ordinary promise but a promise made by Modi.

"Why is this big promise not being fulfilled?" he asked.

The Chief Minister repeated public statements on statehood should now be followed by a discussion inside the House.

"I would say that it should be unanimous because statehood is neither of this side nor of that side. It is not only of this House. If there is statehood, then it is of the whole of J&K," he added.

Omar also linked the absence of full statehood to what he described as limitations faced by the elected government in functioning and taking decisions.

He clarified that the new resolution seeking statehood did not replace resolutions passed by earlier assemblies, including those of 2000 and 2024.

"This Resolution is in addition to those Resolutions. And this Resolution simply calls on the Government of India that you fulfil your promise," he said.

Rejecting reports or suggestions that Jammu and Kashmir could be restored to a limited form of statehood, Omar said the demand was for the restoration of the whole state.

"What we hear in the media that we will get a half state, we will get a state without law and order. Now, we do not want such a state. We have been promised the whole state. And we want the whole state back," he said.

Omar also said the government was not seeking to rush the debate and suggested that the discussion could continue on Monday if required.

"Whenever you want. We are not in a hurry," he said, adding that he would respond at the conclusion of the discussion before the House votes on the resolution.

The reference to the June 26, 2000 autonomy resolution, passed during the Dr Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference government, immediately drew objections from BJP members, who argued that the House should not reopen the autonomy issue.

As the Chief Minister concluded his speech, BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia stood up and protested against the reference to the 2000 resolution. "What does the Government want to discuss?" he asked. The treasury benches replied "autonomy," triggering heated arguments between the two sides.

BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia said they would not allow autonomy to be discussed in the House. "Hum cheen ke layenge apna haq (We will snatch back our rights)," NC legislators shouted in response.

Amid commotion in the House, the Congress also joined NC legislators to counter BJP MLAs. PDP MLAs and PC MLA Sajad Gani Lone also stood up to support the resolution.

Amid slogans and counter slogans, BJP MLAs stormed into the Well of the House and staged massive protests.

Congress legislators Irfan Hafiz Lone, Iftikhar Ahmad, Nizamuddin Bhat and independent MLA Shabir Kulley tried to force their way into the Well but were prevented by Marshals.

Amid the din, BJP legislators tore the resolution, with some of them climbed onto desks.

"Jis Kashmir mein balidan hua Mukherjee, woh Kashmir humara hai (The Kashmir where Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life is ours)," and "Desh ke tukde nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate the division of the nation)," BJP legislators shouted.

NC legislators countered with slogans like "Special status ko wapas karo (Return special status)."

Amid continued disruptions, the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour.

Soon after the House was adjourned for half an hour due to pandemonium, the Chief Minister told a press conference that the worst opponents of restoration of statehood to J&K are the leaders of the BJP.

"The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly is the worst opponent of the restoration of statehood. He has been doing everything to ensure that J&K does not get its statehood back," he said.

Omar said that the resolution was only about restoration of statehood, not special status or autonomy.

"The resolution we brought in today in the House is only about the restoration of the statehood. It does not speak about autonomy or the special status of J&K. Those resolutions have already been passed and are the property of the House. In today's resolution, we used the word 'in addition' only to avoid any confusion with the previous resolutions. It is solely about restoration of statehood," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP members created a ruckus and walked out of the House and asked them to come into the Assembly and vote in favour of the resolution if they want the statehood restored, or vote against the resolution if they don't want the statehood restored.

"By walking out, they have completely exposed themselves before the people. They talk about our promises, and the restoration of statehood was a part of their election manifesto in the 2014 elections. They don't want something restored because of what they got voted and have 29 MLAs in the House," he said.

Omar said that all they want is the restoration of full statehood to J&K. "It is now almost two years since an elected government took office here. We have brought in the resolution today simply to remind the Centre that they must keep the promise they made to the people," he said.

The Chief Minister said a senior BJP leader, Shamlal Sharma, has asked us to give an account of our performance for the last two years.

"Let the BJP bring in a resolution on Monday asking for our performance. We are ready to give the account, and we will also highlight the hardships we faced during these two years," he said.

Asked about the BJP leaders saying that the National Conference (NC) government will soon fall, Omar said, "Today's resolution is neither for my party nor for any family. It is only for asking the Central government to restore the promised statehood to J&K. If the BJP is so sure about the fall of my government, they must bring in a motion in the Legislative Assembly and seek a vote against my government," he asserted.

When proceedings resumed, BJP members again raised slogans opposing the resolution and its reference to autonomy.

As BJP members questioned the legal basis of the resolution, Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo asked under which law Jammu and Kashmir's statehood had been removed.

"Tell us the law under which statehood was taken away from us. Tell us the law which allows you to tear the papers," she said.

The Minister also objected to gestures made by BJP legislators during the exchange. "Don't show me your hand - show it to somebody else," she said.

The disruptions continued, with BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa lifting a chair, apparently to throw it towards the treasury benches. Marshals overpowered him and evicted him from the House.

Amid the continued uproar in the House, the Speaker continued the proceedings of the House. The Calling Attention Motions listed in the business of the House were taken and later BJP legislators who were supposed to move Private Members resolutions didn't respond to the Speaker.

The Speaker later adjourned the House for the day 20 minutes ahead of schedule due to Friday prayers.